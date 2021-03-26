-
Last year, Cat Brooks’ Anti Police-Terror Project launched MH First Oakland, a response service to people in mental health crises. In this interview, she…
Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
The City of Oakland is facing a huge budget deficit and a new report shows that a large part of that is caused by police overspending.Like many cities…
Currently, contract negotiations between the city and the San Francisco Police Officers Association happen behind closed doors. But as calls for police…
The city is negotiating pay for police through June 2023. If passed, the agreement would defer pay raises for police officers for the next two years. City…
In July, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Spero banned Oakland Police from using so-called “less-lethal” weapons, including rubber bullets, and severely…
When people are killed by law enforcement, family members don’t get the same resources family members killed by civilians get. That’s what Rosie Chavez…
A group of activists in San Francisco understood the importance of mass visibility four years ago when they went on a hunger strike after a series of…
