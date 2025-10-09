State bill will set San Francisco’s street vending policy apart

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie celebrated a new state bill on Tuesday that will make it easier for San Francisco to control street vending.

Police can now issue infractions to people who can’t prove they bought the goods they’re selling. Criminal offenses will not apply to vendors who sell food that they made themselves .

The legislation amends a state bill from 2018 that made it harder for police to regulate street vendors.

Lurie and the bill’s author, Scott Weiner, stressed that the policy will not target vendors who can provide a permit or proof of purchase.

Those who receive multiple infractions could serve up to six months in county jail.

