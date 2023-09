Pat McMahon is a member of the 2024 KALW Audio Academy, an audio producer, sound artist, and radio enthusiast. He has produced two podcasts: Bring Your Full Self, a conversation show about labor and creativity, and Curious Roots, an exploration by host Michelle McCrary into the familial and communal histories of Harris Neck, Georgia. His previous public radio experience includes WBEZ in his hometown Chicago, and WZBC in Boston.