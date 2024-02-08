Governor Newsom deploys 120 CHP officers to Oakland

According to data from the Oakland Police Department, crime in the city has been rising since 2021. That includes a 38 percent increase in robberies and a 45 percent increase in vehicle thefts.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom is deploying California Highway Patrol officers to increase law enforcement presence in Oakland and the East Bay.

Tuesday’s announcement will bring 120 California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland—roughly one-sixth of the current headcount of Oakland’s police force. Newsom had previously deployed six CHP officers to Oakland in August.

Small business owners, community members, and politicians including Mayor Sheng Thao have been petitioning the state to provide assistance to curb recent crime trends. And last month, City leaders met with Newsom in Sacramento to discuss potential solutions.

At the meeting Newsom was critical of the city of Oakland, which missed the application deadline to receive funding for local police forces last fall.

Opponents to Newsom’s plan maintain this decision will result in police violence in the community and that it would disproportionately affect Black and brown communities.