Goodbye Marlena

This week on the Queer Power Hour: we say goodbye to one Empress and remember another who were part of The Imperial Court System, a monarchy-inspired LGBTQ community organization that has chapters around the globe.

Absolute Empress XXV, Marlena the Magnificent, passed away on October 5th, 2025. Marlena was the namesake of the legendary Marlena’s Bar in Hayes Valley. Over its 23 years in operation, the bar became known for its maximalist Christmas decorations, drag shows, community fundraisers and, yes, its proprietress. This piece by David Boyer originally aired in 2013 and was recorded in the final days of the bar.

Also in this episode, we remember José Sarria who founded The Imperial Court and became its first Empress in 1961. Four years later, he became the first out gay man to run for political office in the United States.