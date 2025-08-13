© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
Queering of Architecture

Published August 13, 2025 at 6:10 PM PDT

This week on the Queer Power Hour: we are geeking out on queer architecture. We’ll consider how sexuality impacts and informs the built environment, 

We’ll about two gay architects who practiced in the 1960s through the 1980s — and broke ground in different ways:

  • Horrace Gifford, the gay man who created the distinct look of the Pines, a queer resort town on New York’s Fire Island. (Excerpt from Jess Rothschild’s Finding Fire Island podcast)
  • Lesbian architect Phyllis Birkby invited women to question the status quo and fantasize about spaces and environments free of constraints, sexism and homophobia. (Story from New Angle: Voice; produced by Brandi Howell)
