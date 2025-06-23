SF Pride / SF Parks Alliance Collapse / Author Josh Jackson

It's Pride month! SF Pride’s executive director Suzanne Ford will give us the scoop on this year’s celebration and discuss how the organization is facing the challenges of the current political climate. You can find a line-up of Pride events here.

Then, we’ll dig into the messy downfall of the San Francisco Parks Alliance with Gabe Greschler, political reporter for the San Francisco Standard; Ildiko Polony, Executive Director of Sutro Stewards, and Tom Radulovich, Senior Policy Fellow for Livable City. When SF Parks Alliance dissolved, it left many local community organizations in the lurch, and we’ll hear just how far-ranging the consequences are.

Finally, we’ll sit down with Josh Jackson to discuss his new book “The Enduring Wild: A Journey into California’s Public Lands.”

Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producers: Chris Nooney, Anne Harper

