On this edition of Your Call, economics commentator Grace Blakeley discusses her new book, The Corona Crash: How the Pandemic Will Change Capitalism. She…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with economist Richard Wolff about his latest book, The Sickness is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save…
The City of Oakland is facing a huge budget deficit and a new report shows that a large part of that is caused by police overspending.Like many cities…
On Wednesday, California's Employment Development Department said that it has cleared about 250,000 of over 1.6 million unprocessed unemployment…
For the next two weeks California will not be taking any new unemployment claims. The timing’s tough: more than two million Californians are currently out…
San Francisco is pioneering a new program that aims to reduce racial health disparities among expecting parents. On Monday, Mayor Breed announced a new…
Two Bay Area counties have moved from purple to red under the Governor’s new color coded system for monitoring Covid. Yesterday Governor Newsom provided…
Millions of U.S. office workers have now stretched into their sixth month of the world’s largest work-from-home experiment. Before the pandemic started,…