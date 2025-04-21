SF's "Family Zoning" Plan / Impact of Tariffs on Local Businesses / Bay Area Dance Week

First, San Francisco Chronicle reporter J.K. Dineen will walk us through Mayor Lurie's new "family zoning" plan that aims to increase housing density in certain neighborhoods.

Plus, we’ll discuss how the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are impacting Bay Area businesses with Lauren Crabbe, founder and owner of local business Andytown Coffee Roasters; Ted Egan, Chief Economist of the City and County of San Francisco; Rodney Fong, Presdent and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce; and Neale Mahoney, Stanford professor of economics.

Then, Wayne Hazzard will tell us all about Bay Area Dance Week — coming up April 25 to May 4 with 200+ free events.

Hosts: Grace Won, Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley