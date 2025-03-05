Independent Judiciary Under Threat: Part One

Of late, the California Judges Association has pushed back against District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, for the extent to which she has been calling out individual judges. The complaints made by the district attorney call out individual judges.

As far back as November, an op-ed appeared in the Chronicle entitled, “It’s wrong to make judges scapegoats.”

Joining us to discuss are Matt Gonzalez, Chief Attorney at the San Francisco Public Defender's Office, and Judge Eugene Hyman, retired Santa Clara County Superior Court.

