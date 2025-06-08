STRAIGHT ALLIES: Dr. Evelyn Hooker and Jeanne Manford
This week, we kick off pride month with three stories from Making Gay History about three straight women, whose courage, activism and allyship continue to shape queer life.
In this episode, we’ll meet:
- Dr. Evelyn Hooker, the psychiatrist helped destigmatize homosexuality in the 1950s
- Jeanne Manford, the mother who founded Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)
- Pauline Phillips, a.k.a. Abigail Van Buren, a.k.a."Dear Abby," the popular columnist who stood up for gay people in the 1960s and 70s