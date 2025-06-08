© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour
STRAIGHT ALLIES: Dr. Evelyn Hooker and Jeanne Manford

By David Boyer
Published June 8, 2025 at 3:28 PM PDT

This week, we kick off pride month with three stories from Making Gay History about three straight women, whose courage, activism and allyship continue to shape queer life.

In this episode, we’ll meet:

  • Dr. Evelyn Hooker, the psychiatrist helped destigmatize homosexuality in the 1950s
  • Jeanne Manford, the mother who founded Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)
  • Pauline Phillips, a.k.a. Abigail Van Buren, a.k.a."Dear Abby," the popular columnist who stood up for gay people in the 1960s and 70s
    Tags
    Queer Power Hour LGBTQRace & Ethnicity
    David Boyer
    David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
