KALW Almanac - Monday June 9, 2025

Today is Monday, the 9th of June of 2025,

June 9 is the 160th day of the year

205 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:47:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:36 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:43 am at -0.44 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:49 am at 4.33 feet

The next low tide at 4:03 pm at 3.14 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:54 pm at 6.09 feet

The Moon is currently 96.7% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 11th of June of 2025 at 12:44 am

The June 11 full moon is called The Strawberry Moon

by the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others.

This name came about because ripe strawberries were ready to be gathered at this time.

The full moon in June can also be called the....

Full Rose Moon in Europe

Berries Ripen Moon (Haida)

Blooming Moon (Anishinaabe)

Green Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Hoer Moon (Western Abenaki)

Birth Moon (Tlingit)

Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon (Cree)

Honey Moon

Hot Moon

Today is....

Donald Duck Day

International Dark 'n Stormy Day

National Earl Day

National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

World Anti-phos-pho-lip-id Antibody Syndrome Day

Writers' Rights Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II (Jordan)

Autonomy Day (Åland)

Coral Triangle Day

Don Young Day (Alaska, United States)

La Rioja Day (La Rioja)

Murcia Day (the Spanish city of Murcia)

National Heroes' Day (Uganda)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (died 1964)

1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (died 1984)

1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1969)

1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (died 2009)

1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2009)

1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (died 2015)

1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (died 1954)

1931 – Jackie Mason, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (died 2021)

1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (died 1984)

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author

1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright

1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor

1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress

1915 – William Jennings Bryan resigns as Woodrow Wilson's Secretary of State over a disagreement regarding the United States' handling of the sinking of the RMS Lusitania.

1948 – Foundation of the International Council on Archives under the auspices of the UNESCO.

1954 – Joseph N. Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"

1957 – First ascent of Broad Peak by Fritz Wintersteller, Marcus Schmuck, Kurt Diemberger, and Hermann Buhl.

1968 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a national day of mourning following the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.

1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.

1999 – Kosovo War: The Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and NATO sign a peace treaty.