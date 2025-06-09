'Pochequis Christ' by poets soledad con carne
soledad con carne is a casually queer, intergalactic chicanx punk poet, working/poor multiple high school drop-out, Left Antenna of Cucatlicue Collective, San Fernando Valley parking lot Cryptid, and blatant smoker sharing-trauma-with-their-mother. Their debut chapbook, SFV OR DIE, Foo', was published with Lilac Press in 2024: with features in articles from the San Francisco Chronicle's Datebook, KALW's Sights and Sounds, L.A. Taco's "Best 38 books of 2024," and The Latinx Project's "La Treintena" out of NYU.
Pochequis Christ
after Josiah Luis Alderete
Three days after my crucifixion
I followed a limping man to Oakland
after getting my heart broken in Los Angeles
one-hundred-and-forty-seven times
BART passes thru Mictlan on the way to San Francisco
where the Pochos grow poems and revolution
in every sidewalk crack down 24th and Mission
the neighborhood folks plant maíz in the pleats
of the murals displaying La Pachuca Supreme
where Lorna Dee used to dream above Frida’s left eye
Three years after my crucifixion
The fifth seraphim, La Giggles, with wingtip eyeliner
and rubber chola bracelets weaving thru her wings
let me know, “aye, like, it's time to go Home,”
and turned Broadway and Columbus into the same bushfire
Dios used to tell Moses to stop being a pinche pendejo
Over the GreyHound speaker Metatron announces:
“now approaching the LAnd
of Serendipity, Frijoles, and Visions
of the surreal y chingon kind, tu sabes,”
and there’s breaking news disruptions
declaring the Devil has invaded San Pancho
but I know that’s a lie cuz, swear, I saw that foo’
when we drove thru Bako
the bus drops me off on Parthenia and Van Nuys
where Chunti Girls with bougainvillea flowers in their hair
surrounded by Poppy Flowers and Prickled Pears
still anoint murals of Tonantzin
with strawberry Cheladas and roll-on perfume,
the full “She Hangs Brightly” album plays on the wind
they see me step off the bus with my Goodwill suitcase
that looks like your abuela’s living room sofa
re-plant the wilted bougainvillea on my scalp
hand me a dos equis, hug me and hold me
and welcome me Home.