Your Legal Rights

Elder Financial Abuse: Help is available from Legal Assistance to the Elderly

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 7, 2024 at 5:21 PM PST

Elder financial abuse takes many forms. Some practices are obvious such as forging signatures or falsifying records; others more subtle such as selling a senior on a poor investment or unneeded home repairs — in search of huge commissions.

YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Sydney Garamond, Outreach Coordinator, and Monica Castillo, Supervising Attorney, both from Legal Assistance to the Elderly in San Francisco.

Questions for Jeff and his guests in this important topic? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

