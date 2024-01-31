© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Legal Rights
Your Legal Rights

How to Cope With Your Neighbor From ___ll.

By Jeff Hayden
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:28 PM PST

Whether the guy who jumps from behind the fence and scares your kids, the guy who tears down your decorations and threatens your life, or the lady who calls the police when your kids walk by just going to the park, many of us have had difficult neighbors at one time or another.

What are some of the tools you can use? Does the city, or do the police, have a role? When should you go it alone? Might you get an attorney?

Tonight on Your Legal Rights, YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Municipal Attorney Lance Bayer and East Bay attorney Nabiel Ahmed, who helps his clients obtain or resist restraining orders.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call us, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

Tags
Your Legal Rights Law & JusticeHousing & Homelessness
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden