Santa Clara County lawsuit beats back HUD

In September, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, said it would cut next year’s funding for permanent housing in half . Its new priorities would be transitional housing, supportive services, and faith-based providers. It also outlined a new point system for awarding Continuum of Care grants.

The Continuum of Care program gives people experiencing homelessness long-term access to a spectrum of resources. It’s supposed to lead to permanent housing. HUD threatened to deduct points if the organization applying for the grant had enacted DEI initiatives in the past.