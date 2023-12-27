Are Those Legal Fees You’re Paying Appropriate?

The legal system is predicated on clients knowing they can count on their attorneys. But, when there are all sorts of lawyers charging all sorts of fees, how do you know the legal fees you are paying are appropriate?

Attorneys typically care about their client and advocate what their clients want this shouldn't come at the cost of bankrupting them or depleting their savings.

Tonight, on your legal rights, we will focus on tips for being a smart consumer of legal services.

Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, are Redwood City attorneys Emily Andrews and Kenneth Linthicum, incoming Vice-President of the San Mateo County Bar Association.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.