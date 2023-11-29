Labor and Employment Law: The Private Attorney General Rule

The Private Attorney General Rule has been with us for some 20 years, but few non-lawyers have heard of this powerful tool used to prevent and correct wrongdoing in the workplace. But why has its use become more prevalent? Is it fair and balanced, or does it tip the scales in one direction or the other? How does this coexist with such rules as arbitration agreements?

Joining YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are employee-side attorney Leonard H. Sansanowicz of Sansanowicz Law Group, P.C. in Woodland Hills and employer-side attorney Walter Stella from Cozen O'Connor in San Francisco.

Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.