© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YLR_2021_art.png
Your Legal Rights

encore broadcast: Veteran's Treatment Court

By Jeff Hayden
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM PST

Tonight, we bring you the second installment in our 2-part series on legal issues affecting our military veterans.Just what happens when veterans come into the criminal justice system, the specialized courts and resources devoted to helpfully lending a helping hand to those individuals to whom we owe so much . . . .

Tonight, you will hear of an award-winning program, The Veteran’s Treatment Court Of The San Mateo County Superior Court.

YLR host, Jeff Hayden is joined by Judge Michael Wendler, Judge of the San Mateo County Superior Court and Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and Sean Noland, Management Analyst at the San Mateo County Superior Court.

As this is an encore broadcast, we will not be taking calls this evening.

Tags
Your Legal Rights help veteransJudge Michael WendlerSean Nolandveterans treatment court
Jeff Hayden
See stories by Jeff Hayden