Vets and Mental Health: The Overwatch Collective

Tonight’s program, a first for us, is the first of a two-part series devoted to issues unique to veterans.

We are all aware sometimes severe physical injuries, even death, can befall our soldiers. Less discussed are the less visible manifestations of warfare, whether myriad physical health issues, addition to medication, or mental health issues. Relative to their numbers in societly at large, military veterans are overrepresented in the homeless – the list goes on and on.

This first segment takes a broader look to veterans and mental health needs, and hopefully resources. Next week, what happens when veterans come into the criminal justice system, the specialized courts and resources devoted to helpfully lending a helping hand to those individuals to whom we owe so much . . . .

Joining YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is the President and co-founders of The Overwatch Collective, Jesse Coulter.

Question for Jeff and his guest? Call, toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.

