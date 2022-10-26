© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Demystifying Traffic Court and the workings of the Department of Motor Vehicles

Published October 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM PDT

The red lights came on – now what happens? Can what I do now make a difference?

I got a red-light ticket. Is there anything I can do?

Are all traffic matters still considered criminal?

Tonight, on Your Legal Rights: we’re taking on the inner workings of Traffic Court and the Department Of Motor Vehicles. YLR Host, Dean Johnson, is joined by David Uthman, Law Offices of David Uthman and The San Francisco Traffic Law Clinic, and San Francisco Attorney Michael Silviera.

Questions for Dean and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

Your Legal Rights Traffic Court Reformdavid uthmanSF Atty Michael Silviera
