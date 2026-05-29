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Trump bulldozed a 1,000-year-old site for a second border wall

By Ethan Elkind,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 29, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT
Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss new reporting from The Intercept, which found that the Trump administration bulldozed a 1,000-year-old archaeological site called the Las Playas Intaglio to make room for a second border wall.

The Trump administration, which has allocated more than $11 billion for new barriers and surveillance technology as a part of the GOP tax cut bill, is rapidly erecting three miles of wall a week through construction that does not abide by environmental laws or protections in a move that has caused widespread alarm among activists, national park staff, and tribal nations.

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations who writes about environmental policy, public lands, and corporate and police spying on environmental activists

Resources:

The Intercept: Trump Bulldozed a 1,000-year-old Archaeological Site to Make Room for a Second Border Wall

The Washington Post: Trump’s border wall expansion just bulldozed an ancient tribal site

The Sierra Club: Desert Ruins

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger