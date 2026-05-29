Trump bulldozed a 1,000-year-old site for a second border wall

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss new reporting from The Intercept, which found that the Trump administration bulldozed a 1,000-year-old archaeological site called the Las Playas Intaglio to make room for a second border wall.

The Trump administration, which has allocated more than $11 billion for new barriers and surveillance technology as a part of the GOP tax cut bill, is rapidly erecting three miles of wall a week through construction that does not abide by environmental laws or protections in a move that has caused widespread alarm among activists, national park staff, and tribal nations.

Guests:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations who writes about environmental policy, public lands, and corporate and police spying on environmental activists

Resources:

The Intercept: Trump Bulldozed a 1,000-year-old Archaeological Site to Make Room for a Second Border Wall

The Washington Post: Trump’s border wall expansion just bulldozed an ancient tribal site

The Sierra Club: Desert Ruins

