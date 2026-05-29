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Ebola spread for weeks in Congo before anyone raised alarms

By Ethan Elkind,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 29, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT
Victoire Mukenge/Reuters

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, journalist Apoorva Mandavilli discusses the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The outbreak has already sickened over 1,000 people and killed over 200, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Shortly after the outbreak was discovered, the WHO declared it a global health emergency. But by then, according to reporting from the New York Times, the virus had already been circulating for weeks.

This comes just a few months after the Trump administration withdrew from the WHO and a year after shutting down USAID, as public health experts around the world and on the ground tell the New York Times that efforts to contain Ebola may have been hindered by the complete lack of US involvement.

Guest:

Apoorva Mandavilli, reporter for The New York Times, focusing on science and global health

Resources:

The New York Times: Ebola Raged for Weeks in Congo Before Anyone Raised the Alarm

The New York Times: Efforts to Contain Ebola May Have Been Hindered by Lack of U.S. Involvement

The New York Times: Trump Administration to Send Americans Exposed to Ebola to Kenya

The New York Times: U.S. to Block Entry to More Noncitizens Who May Have Been Exposed to Ebola

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger