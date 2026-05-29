Ebola spread for weeks in Congo before anyone raised alarms

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, journalist Apoorva Mandavilli discusses the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The outbreak has already sickened over 1,000 people and killed over 200, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Shortly after the outbreak was discovered, the WHO declared it a global health emergency. But by then, according to reporting from the New York Times, the virus had already been circulating for weeks.

This comes just a few months after the Trump administration withdrew from the WHO and a year after shutting down USAID, as public health experts around the world and on the ground tell the New York Times that efforts to contain Ebola may have been hindered by the complete lack of US involvement.

Guest:

Apoorva Mandavilli, reporter for The New York Times, focusing on science and global health

Resources:

The New York Times: Ebola Raged for Weeks in Congo Before Anyone Raised the Alarm

The New York Times: Efforts to Contain Ebola May Have Been Hindered by Lack of U.S. Involvement

The New York Times: Trump Administration to Send Americans Exposed to Ebola to Kenya

The New York Times: U.S. to Block Entry to More Noncitizens Who May Have Been Exposed to Ebola

