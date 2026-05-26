A discussion about Scott Wiener’s record and campaign for congress

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing state Senator Scott Wiener’s campaign for congress.

In November, after nearly 40 years in Congress, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would retire at the end of her current term. Three Democrats – Connie Chan, Saikat Chakrabarti, and Scott Wiener – are campaigning to replace her as San Francisco’s next member of Congress, a position the winner could potentially hold for decades.

Senator Wiener has a 15-year record in local and state government, passing over 100 laws as state senator, many on key progressive priorities. He has also faced his share of controversies, from his comments on Gaza to his opposition to the statewide billionaire’s tax.

Senator Wiener was confirmed to be on today's show, but his campaign said he had to cancel to attend legislative meetings. We'll be joined by reporters who are covering his campaign. What questions do you have about Senator Wiener’s record and policy priorities if he wins Pelosi's seat?

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

Io Yeh Gilman, staff reporter for Mission Local

Resources:

Mission Local: Election extra! Pro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener

The Intercept: This California Congressional Hopeful Opposes a Billionaire Tax. So Do His Tech CEO Backers.

Mission Local: SEIU California un-endorses Scott Wiener for Congress

CalMatters: Scott Wiener passed laws that made it easier to build in California. Can he do the same in Congress?

Mission Local: Scott Wiener’s congressional campaign strategy: 5 house parties a week

CalMatters: Nancy Pelosi puts thumb on the scale in race for her successor. Here’s who she endorsed