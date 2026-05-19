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Your Call

"Plastic Inc." exposes how Big Oil is fueling plastic production

By Ethan Elkind,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, environmental journalist Beth Gardiner discusses her new book, Plastic Inc: The Secret History and Shocking Future of Big Oil’s Biggest Bet.

Gardiner reveals how Big Oil, facing a declining demand for fossil fuels, is investing billions to dramatically increase plastic production despite the enormous environmental and health impacts. She also uncovers how the industry promoted recycling as a sustainable option, despite knowing it could never work at scale.

Beth Gardiner writes: "The plastic-drenched world we live in today didn’t just happen. It was built by an industry that has slowly, steadily – and stealthily – drawn us into its web. These companies saw from the start that pushing ever more plastic into our lives would bring fat profits. So they came up with an endless series of new uses for it, inventing the lucrative idea of disposability, then pumping out a stream of throwaway packaging, cheap toys, and much more. They persuaded us to blame ourselves, and one another, for the resulting waste, to keep us from directing our gaze at their ever-climbing production."

Guests:

Beth Gardiner, environmental journalist, and author of two books: Choked: Life and Breath in the Age of Air Pollution and Plastic Inc: The Secret History and Shocking Future of Big Oil’s Biggest Bet 

Resources:

The New York Times: Life in Plastic: It’s Not Fantastic

Mother Jones: Rich Nations’ Plastic Waste Is Burned for Fuel Abroad, Creating Grave Health Risks

Scientific American: How the Fossil-Fuel Industry’s Pivot to Plastic Is Polluting Our Planet

The Atlantic: Brace for the Plastic-Price Hikes

Your Call
Ethan Elkind
A Bay Area native, Ethan is Director of the Climate Program at the UC Berkeley School of Law, with a joint appointment at the UCLA School of Law, where he researches and writes on policies to combat climate change. His book "Railtown" on the history of the modern Los Angeles Metro Rail system was published by University of California Press in January 2014. Ethan received his B.A. with honors from Brown University and graduated Order of the Coif from the UCLA School of Law. You can read his blog on ethanelkind.com.
See stories by Ethan Elkind
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger