The civilian toll of Israel’s military assault and invasion of Lebanon

On this edition of Your Call Media Roundtable, we're discussing Israel’s military assault and invasion of Lebanon, the rapidly deepening humanitarian crisis, and the war’s devastating toll on civilians.

Since March 2, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 1,500 people in Lebanon, including at least130 children. Entire communities have been uprooted, with more than 1.2 million people forced to flee their homes.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, on Wednesday , more than 300 people were killed and 1,150 wounded after Israel bombed more than 100 targets across Lebanon in those 10 minutes.

In her latest report for Drop Site News, Lylla Younes describes Wednesday’s heavy strikes as the most intense assault on Lebanon in weeks, which came without warning. In Beirut, the speed and scale of the bombardment stunned a population that has experienced successive wars, but rarely like this: strikes landing almost simultaneously, in broad daylight, while the streets were crowded.

Guest:

Lylla Younes, journalist and editor at The Public Source, a Beirut-based online magazine dedicated to uncompromising journalism and critical commentary from the left

Resources:

Open Source: Dispatches from the Lebanese Stronghold

Drop Site News: Massive Israeli Assault on Lebanon Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

the New Arab: Who were the victims of Israel's 'Black Wednesday' attack on Lebanon?

The Guardian: The deadliest 10 minutes in decades: Lebanese reel from Israeli strikes that killed hundreds