Interest in EVs surges as gas prices break records amid war on Iran

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the future of electric vehicles in the US.

As gas prices reached their highest average in four years at $5.93 a gallon, according to AAA, interest in EVs is on the rise. At the same time, the Trump administration is working to destroy the market by eliminating tax credits, rolling back federal emissions standards, and halting the release of almost $135 million to build EV charging stations.

How is this affecting demand, competition, and production?

Guests:

Ken Alex, director of Project Climate at UC Berkeley's Center for Law, Energy, and Environment

David Reichmuth, senior engineer in the Clean Transportation program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

The Guardian: US interest in electric vehicles surges as gas prices jump amid Iran war

The Guardian: ‘It’s stupid’: why western carmakers’ retreat from electric risks dooming them to irrelevance

Los Angeles Times: What soaring gas prices mean for California’s EV market

Grist: Why $4 gasoline is the tipping point for EVs

CalMatters: Newsom wants $200M for EV rebates. Experts say it’s not enough to fix California’s slump

The New York Times: Trump Administration Fires New Shot in Fight Over California Clean Car Rules

