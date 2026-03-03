The real reasons for the US-Israeli war on Iran

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the widening US–Israeli war on Iran.

Donald Trump has failed to provide a consistent rationale for aligning with Israel in launching military action against Iran. He has shifted his messaging from suggesting that the objective is regime change to arguing that Iran poses a direct threat to the United States. He has also threatened to send US troops to Iran.

Civilians in Iran and across the region are bearing the brunt of the assault. The Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported rising casualties and intensified strikes in Tehran and several western provinces. The total number of reported civilian deaths stands at 742, including 176 children under the age of 18.

Meanwhile, the US military reports that six American service members have been killed as the war continues to spread across the Persian Gulf into Lebanon. Iran has retaliated with hundreds of missiles and drones across the region, causing dozens of additional deaths and injuries.

Why did the US and Israel attack Iran, and what is their endgame?

Guests:

John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation, and co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Branko Marcetic, writer for Jacobin, co-host of the 1/200 podcast, and author of Yesterday’s Man: The Case Against Joe Biden

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line

Resources:

HuffPost: Trump Says He Brought 'Justice' To Iran. His War Boosts Fears The U.S. Has Gone Rogue.

Jacobin: Donald Trump, Warmonger in Chief

The Nation: This Is an Unnecessary, Unauthorized, and Unconstitutional War

The New York Times: How Trump Decided to Go to War