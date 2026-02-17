© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Republicans refuse to hear testimony from survivors of ICE violence

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:44 AM PST
From left: Luke Ganger, Marimar Martinez, Aliya Rahman, Martin Daniel Rascon
From left: Luke Ganger, Marimar Martinez, Aliya Rahman, and Martin Daniel Rascon

On this edition of Your Call, we're hearing testimony from the brothers of Renee Good and survivors of ICE violence.

Last Tuesday, at a congressional hearing, Renee Good’s brothers, Luke and Brent Ganger, remembered their sister and read her eulogy. Aliya Rahman, Marimar Martinez, and Martin Daniel Rascon shared stories of being shot, assaulted, and harassed by ICE agents. Not a single Republican lawmaker attended the hearing.

What will it take to hold ICE accountable?

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Our family feels deep distress’: Renee Good’s brothers plead for Democrats’ help at hearing

The Washington Post: Renée Good’s brothers, others describe assaults, shootings at hearing

Chicago Sun-Times: Federal judge will let Marimar Martinez release text messages sent by Border Patrol agent who shot her 

DemocracyNow: Meet Aliya Rahman, Disabled U.S. Citizen Assaulted, Jailed & Traumatized by ICE in Minneapolis

San Bernardino Sun: San Bernardino man, shot at by immigration agents, testifies before Congress

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
