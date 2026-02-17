Republicans refuse to hear testimony from survivors of ICE violence

On this edition of Your Call, we're hearing testimony from the brothers of Renee Good and survivors of ICE violence.

Last Tuesday, at a congressional hearing, Renee Good’s brothers, Luke and Brent Ganger, remembered their sister and read her eulogy. Aliya Rahman, Marimar Martinez, and Martin Daniel Rascon shared stories of being shot, assaulted, and harassed by ICE agents. Not a single Republican lawmaker attended the hearing.

What will it take to hold ICE accountable?

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Our family feels deep distress’: Renee Good’s brothers plead for Democrats’ help at hearing

The Washington Post: Renée Good’s brothers, others describe assaults, shootings at hearing

Chicago Sun-Times: Federal judge will let Marimar Martinez release text messages sent by Border Patrol agent who shot her

DemocracyNow: Meet Aliya Rahman, Disabled U.S. Citizen Assaulted, Jailed & Traumatized by ICE in Minneapolis

San Bernardino Sun: San Bernardino man, shot at by immigration agents, testifies before Congress