Your Call

Report: Biden continued arming Israel after war crimes discussions

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM PST
Ruins of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombardments, February 23, 2025.
Jaber Jehad Badwan
Ruins of Beit Lahia, in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombardments, February 23, 2025.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a new HuffPost investigation revealing that President Biden reviewed intelligence showing Israeli officials knew their actions in Gaza could violate US and international law— but he rejected suggestions from advisers to reduce US involvement in the war.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed writes, "Brett McGurk, Biden’s hawkish Middle East adviser, was heavily involved in arguing against any change in US policy in response to the intelligence, two of the officials told HuffPost. Government lawyers eventually said U.S. support for Israel could continue because the U.S. had not gathered its own intelligence about Israeli violations of international law, Reuters reported.

Also around this time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the prospect that Israel was committing ethnic cleansing to fellow U.S. officials, a fourth official, formerly at the State Department, told HuffPost — hinting at a major crime under international law. Such language would have been a significant change in how Blinken discussed Israel, several officials said. In public, Israel and the Biden administration regularly disputed outside groups’ conclusions that Israeli activities amounted to ethnic cleansing or war crimes, and pointed to brutality by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

As the Biden administration fades from memory, former officials have sought recognition and plum new positions. Blinken has joined the board of the Center for American Progress think tank; Sullivan and McGurk have positions at Harvard University and, respectively, a podcast with Vox Media and a commentator position at CNN."

Guest:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost, and author of the forthcoming book, Crossing the Red Line

Resources:

HuffPost: Biden Discussed Potential Israeli War Crimes In Gaza. He Kicked The Can To Trump.

Reuters: US intel revealed Israeli officials discussing use of human shields in Gaza, sources say

+972: The genocide through their eyes: An illustrated timeline

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Malihe Razazan