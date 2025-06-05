How to reverse and prevent chronic diseases with a healthy diet

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on health, chronic disease, cancer, and prevention with Dr. Michael Klaper, a longtime clinician who travels the country to speak with young physicians and other healthcare professionals about the importance of a plant-based or plant-forward diet in clinical practice and integrative medicine.

He advocates for doctors to stop managing symptoms and start addressing the root cause of chronic diseases, which are the leading cause of illness, death, and disability in the United States, affecting more than half of the population, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management. The standard American diet is now responsible for more deaths than smoking, according to research published in The Lancet.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Klaper, executive director of Moving Medicine Forward, member of the advisory boards for The Plantrician Project and the International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention, former director of the Institute of Nutrition Education and Research, and attending physician at the True North Health Center in Santa Rosa, CA

