Your Call

How the Left Lost the Working Class and How to Win Them Back

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:35 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Professor Joan Williams is back to continue our discussion about her new book, Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class and How to Win Them Back.

She says the far-right manipulates class anger to undercut progressive goals and liberals often play into their hands. She says if liberals want to win, they must change the class dynamics driving US politics.

Guest:

Joan Williams, award-winning scholar of social inequality, Professor of Law and Hastings Foundation Chair emerita at the University of California College of the Law San Francisco, and author of several books, including White Working Class: Overcoming Class Cluelessness in America and Outclassed: How the Left Lost the Working Class and How to Win Them Back

Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
