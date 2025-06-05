© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland’s MACRO program is at risk

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published June 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Radio's inside of the MACRO rig
Wren Farrell
/
KALW
Radio's inside of the MACRO rig

The Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO responds to non-violent, non-emergency calls in Oakland. They often answer 911 calls related to homelessness and mental health issues. One of the program's key goals is to reduce OPD’s workload.

A report heard Monday by Oakland City Council on the police department’s current staffing issues stated that MACRO is a valuable resource for OPD. In 2024, MACRO diverted 34 percent of calls away from law enforcement and emergency services.

But supporters of MACRO say it hasn’t been set up for success, primarily because of issues coordinating with 911 dispatchers. There are concerns that the program will be discontinued. 

MACRO costs about four million dollars annually, a small fraction of OPD’s annual budget.

Unless the city decides to continue funding the program, MACRO's funding is set to run out at the end of 2026.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
