Oakland’s MACRO program is at risk

The Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO responds to non-violent, non-emergency calls in Oakland. They often answer 911 calls related to homelessness and mental health issues. One of the program's key goals is to reduce OPD’s workload.

A report heard Monday by Oakland City Council on the police department’s current staffing issues stated that MACRO is a valuable resource for OPD. In 2024, MACRO diverted 34 percent of calls away from law enforcement and emergency services .

But supporters of MACRO say it hasn’t been set up for success, primarily because of issues coordinating with 911 dispatchers . There are concerns that the program will be discontinued.

MACRO costs about four million dollars annually, a small fraction of OPD’s annual budget.

Unless the city decides to continue funding the program, MACRO's funding is set to run out at the end of 2026.