Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Greg Eskridge, founding member of the Uncuffed radio show.

On July 23, 2024, Eskridge was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. A few months later, he began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first leadership fellow. We'll learn more about his work on the inside and outside and we'll discuss the power of giving people in prison the tools to tell their own stories.

Guest:

Greg Eskridge, leadership fellow with Uncuffed