Your Call

Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories

By Rose Aguilar
Published May 22, 2025 at 9:01 AM PDT
Greg Eskridge smiles as he walks out of prison, after serving 30 years of incarceration. Season 4 of Uncuffed will chronicle his re-entry, as well as share stories from people inside prison.
KALW / Uncuffed
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Greg Eskridge, founding member of the Uncuffed radio show.

On July 23, 2024, Eskridge was released from San Quentin prison after serving 30 years and 25 days. A few months later, he began working full-time as Uncuffed’s first leadership fellow. We'll learn more about his work on the inside and outside and we'll discuss the power of giving people in prison the tools to tell their own stories.

Guest:

Greg Eskridge, leadership fellow with Uncuffed

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
