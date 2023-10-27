Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine

Mixing Up the Medicine is the most comprehensive book yet published on the work of Bob Dylan, featuring more than 1100 images by 135 photographers, artists and filmmakers, and 30 original essays by leading artists and writers on manuscripts and artifacts from the Bob Dylan Archive. Host Devon Strolovitch talks to co-authors/editors Mark Davidson, Senior Director of Archives and Exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center and Parker Fishel, Chicago-based freelance archivist and curator. Sunday, October 29 at 4 pm.

