© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Entertainment
Fog City Blues

Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine

By Devon Strolovitch
Published October 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM PDT
Bob Dylan book: Mixing Up the Medicine

A new 608-page book, seven years in the making, explores the archives of the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, OK.

Mixing Up the Medicine is the most comprehensive book yet published on the work of Bob Dylan, featuring more than 1100 images by 135 photographers, artists and filmmakers, and 30 original essays by leading artists and writers on manuscripts and artifacts from the Bob Dylan Archive. Host Devon Strolovitch talks to co-authors/editors Mark Davidson, Senior Director of Archives and Exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center and Parker Fishel, Chicago-based freelance archivist and curator. Sunday, October 29 at 4 pm.

Fog City Blues
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
See stories by Devon Strolovitch