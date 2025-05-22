KALW Almanac - Thursday May 22, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 22nd of May of 2025,

May 22 is the 142nd day of the year

223 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until Summer Solstice

Sunrise at 5:54:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:06:59 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 61°F

The first low tide was at 1:33 am at 1.47 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:11 am at 4.25 feet

The next low tide at 1:11 pm at 0.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:51 pm at 5.75 feet

the Moon is currently 25% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 26th of May of 2025 at 8:02 pm

Today is….

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Canadian Immigrants Day

Harvey Milk Day

International Being You Day

International Chardonnay Day

National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

National Craft Distillery Day

National Solitaire Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

Red Nose Day

Sherlock Holmes Day

World Goth Day

World Paloma Day

Today is also….

Abolition Day (Martinique)

Harvey Milk Day (California)

International Day for Biological Diversity

United States National Maritime Day

National Sovereignty Day (Haiti)

Republic Day (Sri Lanka)

Translation of the Relics of Saint Nicholas from Myra to Bari (Ukraine)

Unity Day (Yemen), celebrates the unification of North and South Yemen into the Republic of Yemen in 1990.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1783 – William Sturgeon, English physicist and inventor, invented the electromagnet and electric motor (d. 1850)

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer (d. 1883)

1844 – Mary Cassatt, American painter and educator (d. 1926)

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (d. 1930)

1907 – Hergé, Belgian author and illustrator (d. 1983)

1907 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (d. 1989)

1914 – Sun Ra, American pianist, composer, bandleader, poet (d. 1993)

1922 – Quinn Martin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2018)

1927 – Michael Constantine, American actor (d. 2021)

1927 – Peter Matthiessen, American novelist, short story writer, editor, co-founded The Paris Review (d. 2014)

1928 – T. Boone Pickens, American businessman (d. 2019)

1930 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (d. 1978)

1937 – Facundo Cabral, Argentinian singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

1938 – Susan Strasberg, American actress (d. 1999)

1940 – Bernard Shaw, American journalist (d. 2022)

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, American academic and mathematician turned anarchist and serial murderer (Unabomber) (d. 2023)

1950 – Bernie Taupin, English singer-songwriter and poet

1957 – Lisa Murkowski, American lawyer and politician

1959 – Morrissey, English singer-songwriter and performer

1969 – Michael Kelly, American actor

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model

1979 – Maggie Q, American actress

….and on this day in history…..

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1826 – HMS Beagle departs on its first voyage.

1846 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1874 – Verdi's Requiem was first performed at San Marco in Milan on the first anniversary of Manzoni's death.

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their "Flying-Machine".

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches his Great Society program.

1987 – First ever Rugby World Cup kicks off with New Zealand playing Italy at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

1990 – North and South Yemen are unified to create the Republic of Yemen.

1994 – A worldwide trade embargo against Haiti goes into effect to punish its military rulers for not reinstating the country's ousted elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

1996 – The Burmese military regime jails 71 supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi in a bid to block a pro-democracy meeting.

1998 – A U.S. federal judge rules that U.S. Secret Service agents can be compelled to testify before a grand jury concerning the Lewinsky scandal involving President Bill Clinton.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to utilise a public referendum to legalise gay marriage.

2017 – United States President Donald Trump visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall.