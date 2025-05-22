The service on BART’s Green Line remains partially suspended. That’s two days after a fire near an East Bay station partially halted commuter service on the Green, Orange and Blue lines.

BART officials announced earlier this morning that Green Line service from Berryessa to Daly City was suspended.

The transit agency is advising commuters traveling on the Blue Line from San Francisco to board an Orange Line at Bayfair to ride to Berryessa station.