© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BART’s Green Line remains partially suspended

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 22, 2025 at 1:54 PM PDT
BART
bart.gov
/
bart.gov
BART

The service on BART’s Green Line remains partially suspended. That’s two days after a fire near an East Bay station partially halted commuter service on the Green, Orange and Blue lines.

BART officials announced earlier this morning that Green Line service from Berryessa to Daly City was suspended.

The transit agency is advising commuters traveling on the Blue Line from San Francisco to board an Orange Line at Bayfair to ride to Berryessa station.

KCBS reported that the halt in service along the Green Line was related to a Tuesday morning fire that damaged equipment at the San Leandro BART station.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid