Opponents of San Francisco Supervisor Engardio submit signatures for recall

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 22, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio

Opponents of San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio are expected today to submit petitions to trigger a recall election.

Mission Local reports the pro-recall groups plan to submit the signatures of more than 11,000 registered voters to the city’s Department of Elections. Nine-thousand, 911 signatures need to be certified to order a recall.

Engardio represents San Francisco’s District 4, which includes the Sunset and Parkside neighborhoods.The Supervisor was the principal sponsor of Proposition K, which called for permanently closing a stretch of the Great Highway and establishing a park. The measure passed last fall and Sunset Dunes park recently opened.

However, most of Engardio’s constituents voted against Prop K. Opponents formally started a campaign for a recall in January.If enough signatures are certified, Engardio would face a recall election next year.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
