San Mateo Supervisors hold special meeting on embattled Sheriff

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting this morning to consider releasing the results of an investigation into allegations made by Sheriff Christina Corpus against a top county official.

The board announced yesterday (Wednesday) that an investigation it commissioned to evaluate claims made by Corpus against County Executive Mike Callagy is finished.

The independent investigation comes at a time when tension in the county remains high as the Board of Supervisors prepares to initiate removal proceedings against Corpus.

Last November, the findings of a 400-page investigation into alleged misconduct of Corpus were released. It prompted calls for Corpus' resignation from the board, local city councils and elected officials in the region.

After Corpus refused to step down, the board resorted to holding a special election in March where voters overwhelmingly approved Measure A. It added a charter amendment that grants the board temporary power to remove the sheriff for causes such as flagrant neglect of duties or violation of law related to a sheriff's duties.