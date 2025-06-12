© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Chevron's Richmond oil refinery agrees to enhanced pollution monitoring

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:39 PM PDT
The Chevron refinery in Richmond, CA.
Jason Holmberg
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Chevron refinery in Richmond, CA.

The Bay Area Air District reached an agreement with Chevron on a new air pollution monitoring system at its Richmond refinery that will bring enhanced monitoring for hydrogen sulfide.

It’s a smelly and potentially dangerous gas that is a byproduct of the refining process for petroleum and natural gas. Hydrogen sulfide was previously not properly monitored according to the Air District's standards.

Chevron is the first of the five oil refineries in the nine-county air district to reach an agreement after all the refineries' fenceline monitoring programs were deemed insufficient and were "disapproved" by the district in October 2023. 

It will also increase data sharing, and more community outreach from the company, including a public meeting for residents to give feedback.  

Chevron also agreed to pay a penalty of 100-thousand dollars to the Air District. The oil company agreed to pay further penalties if it violates the settlement agreement.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
