Chevron's Richmond oil refinery agrees to enhanced pollution monitoring

The Bay Area Air District reached an agreement with Chevron on a new air pollution monitoring system at its Richmond refinery that will bring enhanced monitoring for hydrogen sulfide.

It’s a smelly and potentially dangerous gas that is a byproduct of the refining process for petroleum and natural gas. Hydrogen sulfide was previously not properly monitored according to the Air District's standards.

Chevron is the first of the five oil refineries in the nine-county air district to reach an agreement after all the refineries' fenceline monitoring programs were deemed insufficient and were "disapproved" by the district in October 2023.

It will also increase data sharing, and more community outreach from the company, including a public meeting for residents to give feedback.

Chevron also agreed to pay a penalty of 100-thousand dollars to the Air District. The oil company agreed to pay further penalties if it violates the settlement agreement.