Oakland City Council adopts two-year budget

The Oakland City Council yesterday approved the city’s nearly four-and-a-half billion dollar budget.

Dubbed by some council members as the “Nobody’s Happy Budget,” Oakland’s spending plan aims to maintain essential city services while anticipating cuts in state and federal funding.The approved two-year budget closes Oakland’s nearly quarter-billion dollar deficit.

The spending plan also institutes a hiring freeze and pay cuts for new employees . It also eliminates some vacant staff positions, including some senior roles.