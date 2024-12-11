Trump and Project 2025 will "wreak havoc on our food system"

On this edition of Your Call, we're discuss what Project 2025 means for US food policy.

The Union of Concerned Scientists' Karen Perry Stillerman writes that Project 2025 endangers farm conservation programs and erases climate action from the USDA's mission. She says a second Trump administration will "wreak havoc on our food system."

What can be done to protect agricultural workers, conservation programs, and science-based food policies?

Guest:

Karen Perry Stillerman, deputy director in the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists

Resources:

The Equation: What a Second Trump Administration Means for Food and Farms

The Hill: What to know about Project 2025’s plan for agriculture, and how it could lead to ‘real chaos’

Politico: With Ag secretary pick, Trump brushes back RFK Jr.