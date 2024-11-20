© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
Trump is stacking his administration with Project 2025 allies

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:36 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on Project 2025.

After months of denying any connection to Project 2025, Donald Trump is now making his loyalties clear.

He has nominated several people with ties to Project 2025 to important posts in the next administration, including Tom Homan, Stephen Miller, and Brendan Carr. Russell Vought, one of the main architects of the right-wing blueprint, is also being considered for a top position, according to ABC.

What should we expect from these appointments and how are organizations preparing?

Guests:

Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward

Lisa Graves, founder and executive director of True North Research

Resources:

Politico: Trump considering bringing Vought back to lead OMB

The Washington Post: Trump picks Brendan Carr, who laid out agenda in Project 2025, as FCC chairman

The New Republic: Trump, Who Claimed He Knew Nothing About Project 2025, Reverses Course

Vox: Project 2025 is infiltrating the Trump administration already

Your Call Project 2025
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
