Abortion rights won -- so did Trump who ended Roe v. Wade

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, The Nation's Amy Littlefield discusses coverage of abortion and the election. The same electorate who voted for abortion rights in seven out of 10 states also voted for Donald Trump and anti-abortion Republicans. What explains this?

She writes: Abortion rights ballot initiatives won alongside the most conservative of Republicans, like Senator Josh Hawley in Missouri and Tim Sheehy in Montana. Even in Florida, the high-stakes abortion rights ballot initiative won 57 percent of the vote, making it one point more popular than Trump himself; it failed only because Florida has a 60 percent threshold for an amendment to pass, higher than almost any other state. The right to abortion won big this election, yet so did the party that ended that right.

Guest:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation

