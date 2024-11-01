The right-wing media's election lies and conspiracy theories

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing press freedom and the effects of the right-wing media machine fueling lies and conspiracy theories about the election.

According to the Guardian, leaked and public chats from Arizona-based “poll watching” activists aligned with a far-right militia group, show how their election paranoia has been fueled by a steady drumbeat of conspiracy theories and disinformation from right-wing media outlets and influencers, including Elon Musk.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Jason Wilson, independent journalist covering the political right

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Expect war’: leaked chats reveal influence of rightwing media on militia group

Stop the Presses: 10 ways for political media to fix their failures

The Guardian: The Washington Post is a reminder of the dangers of billionaire ownership

The New York Times: Inside the Movement Behind Trump’s Election Lies