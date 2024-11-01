© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The right-wing media's election lies and conspiracy theories

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 1, 2024 at 9:37 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing press freedom and the effects of the right-wing media machine fueling lies and conspiracy theories about the election.

According to the Guardian, leaked and public chats from Arizona-based “poll watching” activists aligned with a far-right militia group, show how their election paranoia has been fueled by a steady drumbeat of conspiracy theories and disinformation from right-wing media outlets and influencers, including Elon Musk.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Jason Wilson, independent journalist covering the political right

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Expect war’: leaked chats reveal influence of rightwing media on militia group

Stop the Presses: 10 ways for political media to fix their failures

The Guardian: The Washington Post is a reminder of the dangers of billionaire ownership

The New York Times: Inside the Movement Behind Trump’s Election Lies

Your Call 2024 Elections
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
