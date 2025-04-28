© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

May Day protests planned for Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 28, 2025 at 2:15 PM PDT
A scene from San Francisco protests against Donald Trump and Elon Musk
BuddyL.
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A scene from a recent San Francisco protest against Donald Trump and Elon Musk

More than 50 protests around the Bay are planned for this Thursday to protest Trump administration policies.

The protests are part of more than 900 rallies planned across the nation.The demonstrations are being organized by May Day Strong, a coalition of more than 160 grassroots organizations. Organizers say the protests are being held to oppose various Trump administration policies on public education, unions, immigration and health care access.

Bay Area rallies are scheduled for San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, Oakland, the campus at UC-Berkeley, Pleasanton and San Jose. May First, or May Day, is also known as International Workers Day to honor workers and the labor movement.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid