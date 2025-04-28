May Day protests planned for Bay Area

More than 50 protests around the Bay are planned for this Thursday to protest Trump administration policies.

The protests are part of more than 900 rallies planned across the nation. The demonstrations are being organized by May Day Strong , a coalition of more than 160 grassroots organizations. Organizers say the protests are being held to oppose various Trump administration policies on public education, unions, immigration and health care access.

Bay Area rallies are scheduled for San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza, Oakland, the campus at UC-Berkeley, Pleasanton and San Jose. May First, or May Day, is also known as International Workers Day to honor workers and the labor movement.

