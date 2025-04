On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, we’ll dig into what's been a wild few months for the electric vehicle industry. Between Trump’s threats to defund EVs, fluctuating tariffs, and Elon Musk advising the White House, what's the future looking like?

Guests:

John Voelcker, contributing editor at Car and Driver

Resources:

AP: Trump is buying a Tesla. Here are some of the harsh things he’s said about EVs over the years