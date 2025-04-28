© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

EARTH WEEK: Panda Bear, My Morning Jacket + Seal

Published April 28, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT

On the Song Exploder podcast musicians take apart their songs — piece by piece — with host Hrishikesh Hirway.

On KALW’S new SONG EXPLODER Remix, host Tshego Letsoalo stitches together a few episodes from the podcast around a common theme each week.

We celebrate Earth Week with songs that have an element of nature

  • In an episode hosted by Thao Nguyen, Panda Bear takes us to the water with a song called “Dolphin”
  • My Morning Jacket gets a sense of rejuvenation from the changing of the seasons in their song “Spring (Among the Living)”
  • And Seal talking about the making of his iconic single “Kiss From a Rose”

Catch the new SONG EXPLODER Remix with Tshego Letsoalo. Every Friday at 7 p.m.

SONG EXPLODER Remix