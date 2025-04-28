EARTH WEEK: Panda Bear, My Morning Jacket + Seal

On the Song Exploder podcast musicians take apart their songs — piece by piece — with host Hrishikesh Hirway.

On KALW’S new SONG EXPLODER Remix, host Tshego Letsoalo stitches together a few episodes from the podcast around a common theme each week.

We celebrate Earth Week with songs that have an element of nature



In an episode hosted by Thao Nguyen, Panda Bear takes us to the water with a song called “Dolphin”

My Morning Jacket gets a sense of rejuvenation from the changing of the seasons in their song “Spring (Among the Living)”

And Seal talking about the making of his iconic single “Kiss From a Rose”

Catch the new SONG EXPLODER Remix with Tshego Letsoalo. Every Friday at 7 p.m.