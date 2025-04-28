EARTH WEEK: Panda Bear, My Morning Jacket + Seal
On the Song Exploder podcast musicians take apart their songs — piece by piece — with host Hrishikesh Hirway.
On KALW’S new SONG EXPLODER Remix, host Tshego Letsoalo stitches together a few episodes from the podcast around a common theme each week.
We celebrate Earth Week with songs that have an element of nature
- In an episode hosted by Thao Nguyen, Panda Bear takes us to the water with a song called “Dolphin”
- My Morning Jacket gets a sense of rejuvenation from the changing of the seasons in their song “Spring (Among the Living)”
- And Seal talking about the making of his iconic single “Kiss From a Rose”
Catch the new SONG EXPLODER Remix with Tshego Letsoalo. Every Friday at 7 p.m.