Your Call

Inside Trump's plan to claim the election was stolen if Harris wins

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 16, 2024 at 8:59 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing efforts by the Republican Party to hold up certification of the 2024 presidential election if Donald Trump loses. Georgia's State Election Board recently adopted a rule allowing local election boards to withhold election certification.

According to the Guardian, the new rule could be an alarming dress rehearsal for how Trump and his allies will try to challenge the election results if he loses. The idea that the 2020 election was stolen has moved from the fringes to being a pillar of the Republican party. A January PRRI poll found that 66 percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen.

"The most important thing we have to do is protect the vote. You have to keep your eyes open because these people want to cheat and they do cheat, and, frankly, it’s the only thing they do well," Trump said in a prerecorded video that played all four nights during the Republican national convention in July.

Guest:

Sam Levine, voting rights reporter for The Guardian US

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘A different level than 2020’: Trump’s plan to steal election is taking shape

The Guardian: Dozens of officials who have refused to certify elections since 2020 still in office – report

Brennan Center For Justice: Election Deniers on the March in Georgia

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
