Inside Trump's plan to claim the election was stolen if Harris wins

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing efforts by the Republican Party to hold up certification of the 2024 presidential election if Donald Trump loses. Georgia's State Election Board recently adopted a rule allowing local election boards to withhold election certification.

According to the Guardian, the new rule could be an alarming dress rehearsal for how Trump and his allies will try to challenge the election results if he loses. The idea that the 2020 election was stolen has moved from the fringes to being a pillar of the Republican party. A January PRRI poll found that 66 percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen.

"The most important thing we have to do is protect the vote. You have to keep your eyes open because these people want to cheat and they do cheat, and, frankly, it’s the only thing they do well," Trump said in a prerecorded video that played all four nights during the Republican national convention in July.

Guest:

Sam Levine, voting rights reporter for The Guardian US

Resources:

