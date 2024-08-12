© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Investigation reveals brutal working conditions in India's cane fields

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 12, 2024 at 8:11 AM PDT
Sugar cane farming in Karnataka

A group of Indian sugar cane farmers. © ILO/ Vijay Kutty

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a New York Times / Fuller Project investigation about human rights abuses in the global sugar trade.

New York Times reporter Megha Rajagopalan and independent journalist Qadri Inzamam write that Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have helped turn the Indian state of Maharashtra into a sugar-producing powerhouse. The investigation found that these brands have also profited from a brutal system of labor that exploits children and leads to the unnecessary sterilization of working-age women.

They write, "Young girls are pushed into illegal child marriages so they can work alongside their husbands cutting and gathering sugar cane. Instead of receiving wages, they work to pay off advances from their employers — an arrangement that requires them to pay a fee for the privilege of missing work, even to see a doctor."

Guest:

Megha Rajagopalan, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative correspondent for the New York Times

Resources:

The New York Times / The Fuller Project: The Brutality of Sugar: Debt, Child Marriage and Hysterectomies

The New York Times: How a Sugar Industry Stamp of Approval Hid Coerced Hysterectomies

The New York Times: Labor Abuses Abroad

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar